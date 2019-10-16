A Davenport man already in an Illinois prison on a drug charge faces a drug charge in Scott County after police found more than a pound of cocaine in his home more than three years ago.
Jesus Sanchez, 40, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Wednesday at $100,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.
The Moline Police Department street crimes unit pulled over Sanchez’s car in Moline on July 20, 2016. An officer found 58.5 grams – about 0.13 pounds – of cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit.
Sanchez said he had additional cocaine and cash in his home at 1118 ½ Locust S., Davenport.
There the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group found 554 grams – or about 1.2 pounds – of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Sanchez was charged with a felony cocaine charge in Rock Island County. Court records show he was found guilty of the charge in June 14 following a bench trial and was sentenced two weeks later 12 years in prison.