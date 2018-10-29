A Davenport man faces fraud charges after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division Fraud Bureau.
Dustin Cory Jungvirt, 28, of Davenport was charged with insurance fraud-presenting false information, a class D felony.
The charges against Jungvirt stem from an investigation that began in April. Jungvirt allegedly submitted a fraudulent insurance claim to his insurance company seeking reimbursement through his insurance policy.
On Sept. 18, a Scott County warrant was issued for the arrest of Jungvirt. On Oct. 24, Jungvirt was arrested by the Davenport Police Department and booked into the Scott County Jail. Jungvirt posted a $300 cash surety bond and was later released. Trial will be set at a future date.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.
No additional information will be provided at this time.