A Davenport man faces charges after allegedly hitting a person in the head with a pistol Tuesday night.
Davenport police were called to the 1100 block of W. 6th Street for a shooting.
They found a person who had been struck in the head with a pistol, according to a news release from the police department.
Police allege Terrance Trevin King, 29, of Davenport, went to the house and struck a person there in the head with his pistol.
The weapon discharged inside the house.
King was apprehended a short time later.
King has been charged with going armed with intent, a felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.