A 19-year-old Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in March that left a man injured.
Davaris Sincere Foster was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
At 6:50 p.m. March 29, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Police determined the man was shot in the parking lot of Junge Park, 400 W. 32nd St., about 20 minutes earlier.
Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Foster and two others “pistol whipped” the man in the head and then fired at least two rounds into his stationary vehicle, striking him in the leg.
The man positively identified Foster as one of the suspects involved in the shooting, according to police.
Foster was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in July 2018 in connection with a robbery in the 1000 block of West River Drive.
According to court records, the charges were dismissed in August 2018 after the alleged victim in the case did not appear for trial in the case of a juvenile co-defendant and could not be located.
Robbery and conspiracy charges also were dismissed against the juvenile and three other co-defendants.