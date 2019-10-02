A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a gun at a man during a dispute about a video game late last month.
Michael T. Dora, 26, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday morning.
Davenport police allege in arrest affidavits that Dora, armed with a handgun, confronted a man about a video game at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 7200 block of Hillandale Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The alleged victim had his child with him at a playground when the argument ensued.
The man unsuccessfully tried to get the gun away from Dora, before fleeing with his child.
Dora tried to fire at them as they fled, but the gun did not fire because the magazine had fallen out during the struggle, according to the affidavits.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to the affidavits.