Davenport man arrested for selling crack cocaine and possessing firearms as felon

A Davenport man with a felony record has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with crack cocaine and two firearms during a narcotics investigation.

Jermaine Alexander Lee, 42, of 817 E. 14th St., is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Lee also is facing one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Chris Carter, the department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Lee’s residence Wednesday.

During the search they seized 29 grams of crack cocaine and two pistols, a 9mm Glock 17, and a Ruger 9mm that the National Crime Information Center showed as being stolen out of Muscatine.

Lee was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Federal authorities could take over the case and charge him with drug trafficking and weapons charges.