Davenport man arrested for inappropriately touching girl
Davenport man arrested for inappropriately touching girl

A 31-year-old Davenport man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

James Dean Dennis, of 509 E. 13th St., is charged with one count each of indecent contact with a child and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Jonathon Douglas, officers were sent to an address on Western Avenue on Aug. 12 to investigate a reported sexual assault.

At about 3:30 p.m. the victim was bent over getting a bottle of water when Dennis inappropriately touched her.

A short time later, the victim was watching television when Dennis reached over and groped her.

The girl fled to a bedroom for safety.

Dennis was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Wednesday after posting 10% of a $4,000 bond through a bonding company.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Scott County District Court.

James Dennis

