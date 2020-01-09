Davenport man arrested for inappropriately touching girl

A 31-year-old Davenport man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

James Dean Dennis, of 509 E. 13th St., is charged with one count each of indecent contact with a child and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Jonathon Douglas, officers were sent to an address on Western Avenue on Aug. 12 to investigate a reported sexual assault.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At about 3:30 p.m. the victim was bent over getting a bottle of water when Dennis inappropriately touched her.

A short time later, the victim was watching television when Dennis reached over and groped her.

The girl fled to a bedroom for safety.

Dennis was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Wednesday after posting 10% of a $4,000 bond through a bonding company.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Scott County District Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.