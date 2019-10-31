A sexual abuse investigation of a child that began December 19, 2018, has led to the arrest of Davenport man, police said Thursday.
Christopher Gene Negus, 32, of 5322 Appomattox Road, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
On December 1, Negus allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit.
Negus was being held Thursday in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.