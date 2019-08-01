A Davenport man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he hit a man in the head multiple times with a wooden board and took the man’s money, credit card and truck.
Johnathan Allen Durham, 40, last known address in the 1600 block of West 66th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, and first-degree theft.
He is expected to make an initial appearance this morning in Scott County Court via video arraignment.
At 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 2300 block of West High Street for a report of a man with severe injuries, according to affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint.
The man said he was in his garage Tuesday night and woke up early the next morning with injuries.
Evidence at the scene indicated he was struck multiple times in the head with a wooden board, which caused skull fractures and a brain bleed.
The man identified Durham as his attacker and discovered when he woke up that $120 cash and his credit card were missing. He also said his truck was missing.
Video surveillance from the home showed Durham leaving the garage and driving away in the truck, according to the affidavits.
The robbery charges is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.