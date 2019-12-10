Davenport home damaged by overnight gunfire

A Davenport home was damaged by gunfire overnight.

Police were called at 1:32 a.m., Monday, to the 2900 block of High Point Court to a report of shots fired.

Officers canvassed the area and located several fired cartridge cases, according to a news release from the police department.

One residence in that block was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

Quad-City Times​

