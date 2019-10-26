A Davenport felon faces new charges after he fired a gun several times at a man Friday night, according to police.
Darvill Jimmy Joseph Bragg, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 5.
Davenport police responded at 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of East 37th Street for a confirmed report of gunfire in the area, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police returned just before 11 p.m. to speak with the alleged victim, who identified Bragg by name. The man said Bragg dates the mother of his children and has had previous dealings with him.
The man told police Bragg drove to the area in a black Chevy Impala, got out, produced a revolver-style gun and fired several shots at him.
At 11:44 p.m., police saw the Chevy Impala driving east on East Kimberly Road. Two people were inside the car.
The car proceeded north on Davenport Avenue, went east on East 39th Street and continued south on Bridge Avenue.
Police pulled over the car south of the intersection of East 39th Street and Bridge Avenue. Bragg was the front passenger seat.
A black Taurus Judge (a five-shot revolver) was located in the front passenger seat door bin within arm’s reach of him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bragg is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
He was sentenced in February 2015 to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, stemming from a shooting in July 2014.
According to court records, in that case, Bragg approached five people sitting on the porch of a home in the 900 block of West 6th Street, pointed a black revolver at the group and pulled the trigger.
Several witnesses said the gun misfired several times before at least one round was fired, striking a Rock Island man in the back.
As Bragg ran from the house, he stopped and fired the gun at least three more times. Officers found one bullet hole in the front screen door, according to court documents.
Bragg was arrested at the corner of 8th and Marquette streets after a foot chase.
At the time of his arrest, he was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he was serving concurrent seven-year prison sentences at Vandalia Correctional Center for two armed robbery charges.