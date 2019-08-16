The extent of the damage caused by an Aug. 1 fire that destroyed two downtown East Moline buildings is making it hard to pinpoint the fire's cause.
The fire began around noon in the apartment building at 1116 15th Ave., according to the East Moline Fire Department. Firefighters from multiple agencies fought the blaze for hours, but it in the end the apartment building and the nearby business, Eds Used Appliance, were heavily damaged. No one, however, was hurt.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Investigators know it began in a second-floor apartment's living room, then spread into an attic and the apartment next door, but the damage was so extensive that the cause and first material ignited has not yet been determined, according to a fire department news release issued Friday.
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-12.jpg
Rob DeFrance, East Moline fire chief, investigates the cause of Thursday's fire which destroyed a Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave., Friday morning, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire as a result of a blaze in an adjacent apartment building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-01.jpg
The charred remains of the former Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire on Thursday as a result of a fire which started in an adjacent building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-10.jpg
Johnson Apartments resident Irv Landry carries some important items he was able to salvage from his first floor apartment Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. Landry said he was home when Thursday's fire broke out and got out so fast he forgot to grab items like his medication and BPap machine. He said his apartment escaped fire damage but there is heavy water damage to its contents.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-07.jpg
East Moline fire department investigate the cause of Thursday's fire at Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., and Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store is a total loss.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-02.jpg
The charred remains of the former Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire on Thursday as a result of a fire which started in an adjacent building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-03.jpg
Burn marks are evident on the west exterior wall of Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. In the foreground are the charred remains of the adjacent building, Eds Used Appliances.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-06.jpg
The remains of the former Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire as a result of a blaze in an adjacent apartment building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-09.jpg
East Moline fire department investigate the cause of Thursday's fire at Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., and Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store is a total loss.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-04.jpg
The remains of the former Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave., Aug. 2, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire the day before as a result of a blaze in the adjacent apartment building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com, File
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-13.jpg
Rob DeFrance, East Moline fire chief, investigates the cause of Thursday's fire which destroyed a Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave., Friday morning, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire as a result of a blaze in an adjacent apartment building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-05.jpg
The remains of the former Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store caught fire as a result of a blaze in an adjacent apartment building.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-08.jpg
East Moline fire department investigate the cause of Thursday's fire at Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., and Eds Used Appliances, 1112 15th Ave. Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. The appliance store is a total loss.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
080319-mda-nws-firefollow-11.jpg
Johnson Apartments resident Irv Landry waits to recover additional items from his first floor apartment Friday August 2, 2019, in East Moline. Landry said he was home when Thursday's fire broke out and got out so fast he forgot to grab items like his medication and CPap machine. He said his apartment escaped fire damage but there is heavy water damage to its contents.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com