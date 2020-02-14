You are the owner of this article.
Crime Stoppers seeks help solving this crime
Crime Stoppers seeks help solving this crime

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved in damaging a car in East Moline.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On February 9th, the victim in this crime pulled into the parking lot of Adolph’s in East Moline and exchanged words with the two suspects. The suspects and victim both went into Adolph’s and ate. The two suspects are seen on video walking out and damaging the victim’s vehicle.

"The estimate for the damage is $2,700 dollars. The suspects were driving a gray Ford Mustang.

"Both suspects are described as being in their late teens to early twenties. One male suspect is about 6-feet tall, thin build, wearing gray sweatpants. The other male was heavier set, wearing a black t-shirt." 

Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

