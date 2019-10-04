Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding two fugitives and the people responsible for graffiti damage in Rock Island.
Here are the details:
Rock Island police report those since late June, they have taken 30 reports of graffiti damage in the city, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The suspect or suspects has spray painted the word "Orbit" on several buildings.
Rock Island Police believe there has been similar graffiti in Davenport as well.
Here's the latest additions to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities wanted suspects list.
You have free articles remaining.
• Emanuell Joseph Coleman, 31, is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for two counts aggravated battery; failure to appear/aggravated battery and forgery.
Coleman is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
• Tonya Lee Bowdre, 37, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four counts of probation violation.
Bowdre is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with red hair and green eyes.
Police ask anyone with information about these crimes to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.