Crime Stoppers adds 2 to its wanted list

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted list.

They are:

Keyciyah Mystic Huge, 21, wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/aggravated battery of a police officer, obstructing justice and criminal damage to property.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

She is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Huge has black hair and brown eyes.

Steven Romell Tate, 20, wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation/aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tate is described as being 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers ask anyone with any information to call 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1