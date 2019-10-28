Corey Harrell Jr. had a baby son and people who loved him. Harrell had a life but that ended when someone shot him to death last Halloween in front of Moline's city hall.
His grandmother, Christine Griffin, was easily able to share those things a grandmother is expected to know about her grandson's life.
Harrell, she said, was intelligent and did well in school. Her grandson was also insightful, Griffin said.
"He knew things that a young man his age shouldn't know about life," she said.
Harrell, 22, of Moline, was driving in downtown Moline when he was attacked by the occupants of another vehicle. He was fatally wounded and his vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block 7th Avenue. As of Monday, there had not yet been an arrest in the case.
Almost a year after his death, his family hopes someone who knows something about the slaying will give the police information that will help solve the case.
"I just wish somebody would come forward," Griffin said Monday morning after a police news conference about her grandson's death. "I pray that every day."
To encourage tips, the Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to arrests in the case has been boosted to $20,000, Moline police Detective Jon Leach, who oversees the Quad-Cities Crime Stoppers chapter, said during the news conference. The money is available until Nov. 27.
He said people might be hesitant to come forward out of fear, but Crime Stoppers takes the anonymity of its tipsters very seriously.
The money includes Crime Stoppers' standard $2,500 reward and $17,500 in private donations, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.
Moline police Chief Darren Gault said the case is not cold or closed.
"We have already worked dozens of tips in this case," Gault said. "We are prepared to work hundreds."
He urged that if people know something, they needed to say something.
"We're just asking for your help," Tyson Parks, Harrell's cousin, said during the conference.
Assisting the police is not snitching, Parks said. It is helping bring about justice.
"We don't want street justice, we want justice that comes from the law," Parks, a Peoria pastor, said.
Griffin said Parks was on point and there was no such thing in her mind as snitching — a loved one being shot and killed could happen to anyone in the community.
It was hard for her to imagine that people would have such disrespect for life, Griffin said.
When his father died, Harrell's son was 4 months old, Griffin said. The boy is now 16 months old and being cared for by his mother.
Her grandson, she said, was a joker and he liked cars — muscle cars in particular.
"He'd get on the Internet, looking at those muscle cars all the time," she said.
Harrell liked to cook and would try to cook anything and, as a child, he liked to watch the Food Network.
Her grandson was also an athlete in high school, Griffin said. He wrestled and played baseball.
Griffin said Harrell was a fantastic baseball player, but asked what roles he played on the baseball team, Griffin admitted she wasn't sure. She did, however, remember one thing for sure about how he played.
"He could hit the ball," she said.