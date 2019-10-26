A Bettendorf man wanted on outstanding warrants in Scott and Rock Island counties is facing new drug and firearms charges after he was found passed out in a vehicle at a Davenport convenience store Friday.
Donovan Ryan Schmacht, 39, of 5734 Valley Dr., is charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Both charges are Class C felonies, under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.
In addition to finding the heroin and meth when searching his car, officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials, marijuana, and a .22-caliber Derringer-style pistol.
Schmacht is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Youngerman, at 6:28 a.m. officers were sent to the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St., to investigate a man unconscious in a maroon 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.
Schmacht was suspected of suffering from an overdose of heroin given his constricted pupils and what appeared to be bruising and scabbing from previous needle sticks.
He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment and then taken to the Scott County Jail.
Officers ran a warrant check and found Schmacht was wanted for failing to appear on charges of driving while barred, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree theft.
He also is wanted on Rock Island County where he was arrested in June by Rock Island Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
Schmacht was convicted in 2012 in Rock Island County of knowingly damaging school property, a Class 4 felony in Illinois that carries a prison sentence of one to three years. He was sentenced to 18 months on conditional discharge.
You have free articles remaining.
Schmacht was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $44,000.
While Schmact is currently charged at the state level in Iowa, federal authorities could take over the case under a new program instituted earlier this year called the Public Safety Partnership program that teams cities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals.
Davenport was selected to join the National Public Safety Partnership by the U.S. Department of Justice in June.
If federal authorities do take the case, in addition to federal drug charges, Schmacht would be facing federal gun charges.
It is a federal offense for a felon or a drug user to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Additionally, federal authorities could also charge Schacht with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Schmacht to prove in court that the gun was not being used in furtherance of a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive for being a felon or drug user in possession of a firearm.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
During a news conference in July with Davenport Police, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, said, "We are particularly emphasizing prosecuting gun crimes in federal court. So right now, today, my office is reviewing every gun case in the City of Davenport" to determine whether federal prosecution is in order.
Additionally, “Federal law has a very long reach,” he said. Federal charges apply to many situations, including a felon in possession of a firearm, for example, or a drug user in possession of a firearm. “We are looking for those cases and we are identifying those cases, and we are prosecuting those cases, as many as we possibly can.”