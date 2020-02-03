Continuance granted for East Moline police officer charged with sexual assault

The East Moline Police officer facing charges of sexual assault and possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in a Rock Island County courtroom later this month.

Kirk DeGreve, 47, will appear for arraignment with his attorney Doug Scovil at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. He was originally scheduled to appear Monday, but Scovil successfully filed for a continuance late last week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State Police arrested DeGreve, a former student resource officer assigned to United Township High School, on charges of two counts each of sexual assault and possession of child pornography. The alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl.

The sexual assault charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

The child pornography charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two years to five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.