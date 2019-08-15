CAMBRIDGE — A Connecticut man has been charged with cannabis-related offenses in Henry County Circuit Court.
Brian E. Lucker, 45, of Shelton, Conn., was arrested by state police Wednesday. He was arraigned in court by Judge Clayton Lee on Thursday on charges of Class 2 felony possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and Class 3 felony possession of cannabis.
The judge set bond at $100,000, and an Aug. 19 preliminary hearing was scheduled. The public defender's office was appointed.