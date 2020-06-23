Coal Valley man convicted of killing baby released from prison at prosecutor's request

“Over the course of several days, we were able to assemble a more complete case file,” Villarreal said, adding that Assistant State’s Attorney’s Heidi Weller and Kathy Swett worked hard to assemble all the documents.

“It really appeared a lot of these documents had not been turned over to the defense and we became alarmed,” Villarreal said. “We felt we had an ethical obligation to notify the court and defense of our discovery.

“I immediately contacted Mr. Onsrud’s attorneys and informed them of this discovery and agreed to vacate the conviction and allow this case to be thoroughly investigated before any further action is taken,” she said.

Rock Island County Circuit Chief Judge Frank Fuhr order that the conviction and sentence be vacated, Villarreal said.

Onsrud was released Tuesday from the Menard Correctional Center.

Villarreal was quick to point out that the charges against Onsrud have not been dismissed and that the case is still active.

“We are just starting from scratch,” she said. “We now feel we have a complete file. The file will now have to be carefully reviewed by our office and by his defense team.”