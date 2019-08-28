CAMBRIDGE — A defendant in a firearms case filed earlier this week in Henry County Circuit Court now has a co-defendant.
Justin M. Cox, 30, of Kewanee, was charged Monday with Class 1 felony aggravated possession of two to five stolen firearms, two counts Class 2 felony possession of stolen firearms, and two counts Class 3 felony possession/use of a firearm by a felon.
On Tuesday, William P. Merritt III, 39, was charged with the same felonies. According to the charges, he possessed a stolen Browning .22-caliber rifle and a stolen Martin .22-caliber rifle on or about Aug. 25, knowing them to be stolen.
In a separate case, Merritt also was charged with failure to report to the county jail for periodic imprisonment on a methamphetamine charge on Aug. 2.
Judge Clayton Lee set bond at $100,000, and a Sept. 9 preliminary hearing was scheduled. Public defender Matthew Paulson was appointed to represent Merritt.