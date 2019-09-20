The Morrison Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle whose driver struck a child on a bicycle then left the area.
The boy was hit at 7:32 a.m. Friday as he rode his bicycle in a crosswalk at the intersection of Genesee Street at Lincolnway/U.S. Route 30, according to a news release from the department. The boy suffered minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The vehicle was stopped at the intersection. It may have traveled north on Genessee Street after the child was struck, according to the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison police at 815-772-7659 or the Whiteside County chapter of Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867