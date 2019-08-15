CAMBRIDGE — A Chicago man entered a negotiated plea to three counts of having a counterfeit credit/debit card Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.
According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Eric L. Williams, 47, and another man entered the Geneseo Farm and Fleet store on May 5 and bought a Milwaukee impact wrench and a set of tools worth over $500. They returned later and attempted to buy a dog kennel, an air conditioner and more tools.
On Thursday, Assistant State's Attorney Grace Simpson said Williams had three different fraudulent cards.
Williams will serve two years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release. He also must pay a $75 fine on each count, a $549 assessment and a $300 public defenders' assessment. Ten other counts were dismissed.
Due to previous convictions for possession of marijuana and controlled substances, he was eligible for an extended term of two to 10 years.
Co-defendant Ramon Vilella Nazario, 39, of Milwaukee, Wis., had his pretrial hearing continued to Sept. 12.