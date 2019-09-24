CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man charged with burglarizing a Kewanee High School concession stand nearly a year ago will see his charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Jorge J. Ramirez was charged Sept. 19 with the Oct. 6, 2018, burglary and theft of the Kewanee High School property.
Kewanee Police Officer Eric Peed testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that officers talked to Ramirez briefly at the time of the incident, but followed up only recently when fingerprints on some broken glass were identified as his.
Ramirez graduated from Kewanee High School in May 2018, and Peed said he couldn't think of any reason why his fingerprints would still be on the glass.
Peed said officers found two empty candy containers that had been full at the time of the incident. The charges state the loss was more than $500, but less than $10,000. He said police pursued the suspect after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, but he didn't know if the called had come forward and given a statement.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and an Oct. 17 pre-trial hearing was set. Ramirez remained in custody as of Monday on $50,000 bond.