An Orion man will see a charge of felony fleeing and eluding an officer move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
James J. Whitney, 31, was charged Sept. 21 with the Class 4 felony as well as misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Colona Police Officer Sarah VanHollebeke testified that at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 she ran a registration check on a motorcycle and found the owner, Jeffrey Whitney, was not classified for a motorcycle license.
She said she tried to stop the motorcycle but it took off toward Coal Valley, doing at least 78 mph in a 55-mph zone. She said she lost sight of it after three-quarters of a mile.
VanHollebeke said she later located the motorcycle on U.S. 6 at Western Cemetery Road (200 E) and, as she approached, saw a cloud of dust. She said she activated her lights and siren and the motorcycle headed south, going about 115 mph in a 55 mile per hour zone.
She said she contacted the registered owner, Jeffrey Whitney, who said his brother, James, had possession of the motorcycle and was its current owner.
VanHollebeke said James Whitney told Colona Police Chief Michael Swemline he did not stop because his pregnant girlfriend was having complications.
A Dec. 6 pre-trial conference was set. Whitney is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond.