A Cedar Rapids man has been accused of committing or attempting to commit two robberies in Rock Island in August.
Jerve Ndayizeye, 18, has been charged in two separate felony cases, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of committing aggravated robbery on Aug. 7 and attempted aggravated robbery on Aug. 25.
The Aug. 7 case involved the late-night robbery of a Git’N Go in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island, according to court records and police reports. Ndayizeye allegedly indicated to the victim, a woman, that he had a firearm. Authorities contend he threatened the imminent use of force, then took the cash register drawer, which held money.
The Aug. 25 case alleges Ndayizeye brandished what appeared to be a 9 mm pistol and demanded money from the victim, a man, records state. This happened in the early afternoon in the 1300 block of 30th Street.
In both cases, authorities contend Ndayizeye was working with at least one other person, but the alleged accomplices were not identified in the court records. More details were not immediately available.
Ndayizeye was arrested on Aug. 29, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Officers took him into custody at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and 15th Avenue.
Ndayizeye was being held on a $75,000 bail in the gas station case and $50,000 in the other, according to court records. It was unclear Friday whether those were concurrent or consecutive.
To be released, he would have to post a bond that is 10% of his bail.
His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 11, court records state.
Anyone with information concerning these or other cases in Rock Island is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.