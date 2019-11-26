UPDATE: No one was inside the house in which the fire started, 332 8th St., at the time of the call, the Silvis Fire Department said in a news release issued Tuesday. The building had been reported vacant prior to Monday's fire. When firefighters first arrived, it was already burning heavily and it collapsed about 2:20 p.m., about 20 minutes after the initial call. The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Tuesday, but fire Chief John Winters said Monday that it appeared to have originated toward the back of the house.
Firefighters were on the scene for hours, but as of early Tuesday afternoon, had left the scene. All that remained was a pile of charred wood, blacked brick and other debris.
The two neighboring houses damaged by the fire were at 320 8th St. and 336 8th St. Both were occupied at the time of the fire, the department said.
One person, four cats and a dog were at 320 8th St., according to the release. The person escaped on their own, and all but one cat were successfully removed from the house. The fourth cat died.
A person and a pet bird were in 336 8th St., the release said. The person also escaped on his own. A Silvis Police Department officer rescued the bird.
The release did not give an estimate of how severely damaged the two remaining houses were, but both were visibly scarred by the fire, with 336 8th St appearing to be the most damaged from the outside.
The wall that had been facing 332 8th St. was blacked and charred. The wooden siding was burned away, the wall beneath had been burned through in the center. There was a large, jagged hole that ran from the foundation to the floor-level of the upper story. It was wide enough at ground level that a person could walk inside, and the interior that was visible was a jumble of charred timber and debris. The roof that could be seen from the ground appeared to have buckled, and there was another hole on the second story on the back of the house.
The Silvis Fire Department said Tuesday that it put out "hotspots" early Tuesday morning at 336th 8th St. to prevent the house from catching fire again.
The house at 320 also had damage to the wall that faced the house where the fire began. The siding was melted and crumpled, revealing the wall beneath, which was blackened in many places. There were also some windows knocked out, but the exterior otherwise seemed largely intact.
At one point during Monday's fire, black smoke was coming from windows just under the roof. The extent of any interior damage could not be determined from outside.
All three buildings were surrounded by orange plastic fencing Tuesday, preventing access from the sidewalk along 8th Street. The smell of charred wood still hung in the air, and the boulevard between the sidewalk and the street was still a mire of mud and charcoal.
PREVIOUS STORY: The American Red Cross is assisting four adults affected by Monday's fire in Silvis that destroyed one house and damaged two more.
The Silvis Fire Department was called about 2 p.m. for the fire at 332 8th. St., Chief John Winters said Monday night at the scene. The fire spread to the two houses on either side. All of the people associated with the houses were accounted for and no injuries had been reported as of that time.
The house at 332 8th St. was destroyed. The others were damaged. Winters was not immediately available Tuesday for an update on the fire.
Tuesday morning, the Red Cross was providing financial assistance to help the four people with food, shelter and other needs, Trish Burnett, the executive director of the area's Red Cross branch, said. She could not provide more detail.
The Red Cross also set up a canteen with the assistance of HyVee to provide food and drink for the firefighters and other responders at the site.
Winters said Monday that 50 firefighters from 11 different departments worked the fire.