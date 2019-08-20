A Carbon Cliff man accused of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon has been sentenced to federal prison.
Jayder Ray Downing, 42, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. He was alleged to have had a .380-caliber pistol on June 20, 2018. There was a plea agreement listed in the court record, but details about the arrangement were not available Tuesday afternoon.
On Friday, Downing was sentenced by Judge James Shadid to 84 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release once the prison term is complete, federal records state.
He was originally charged in Rock Island County with unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, defacing identification marks of firearms and methamphetamine delivery, according to county court records. Authorities contend that when Downing encountered a Rock Island County sheriff’s deputy on June 20, 2018, he allegedly had a .380-caliber pistol with the serial number removed, as well as less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
The local case was dismissed in August 2018 because federal charges had been filed.
Downing, however, has two other pending criminal cases in Rock Island County and also has pending prosecution in Missouri, according to federal records. His federal sentence will be served consecutively to whatever sentences he receives in those cases should he be convicted.
In one of the Rock Island cases, Downing has been charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked and attempted fleeing and eluding, according to court records. In the other, he is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Both cases were pending as of Tuesday.