The car pulled out of the Mississippi River Monday at Credit Island was stolen.
The Davenport Fire Department, the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred's Towing worked with the Davenport Police Department to remove the Pontiac Bonneville from the waters on the northeast end of the island, according to a police department news release.
Police had known about the car since last week after it was spotted on sonar, the release states. Information on who discovered the vehicle was not provided.
No further information was released.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 563-326-6125 or through the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, Ia.
112519-car-river-001
A four-door passenger car was pulled from the water off Credit Island Monday, November 25, 2019. Davenport Fire Department, members of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred’s Towing were on scene for several hours to recover the vehicle from the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
