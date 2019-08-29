{{featured_button_text}}

Two people are in custody late Wednesday after allegedly being involved in a shooting and police pursuit that ended with the suspects' car crashing into a house.

Davenport Police responded to a shots-fired call at West 15th and Fillmore streets about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found casings there.

A witness told officers a blue Buick passenger car was involved in the shooting, according to a news release from the police. 

An officer spotted a car matching that description traveling near West 17th and Marquette streets, and initiated a traffic stop. But the Buick fled west on 17th Street to Sturdevant Street. While trying to turn to travel south, the driver, a man, lost control and slammed into the front of a home at 1611 W. 17th St.

The front portion of the house was lifted from its foundation by the impact.

The driver started to run, but could not run far on an ankle that appeared to be broken in the crash. The passenger, a woman, suffered a leg injury and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Davenport firefighters.

Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.

Charges are pending against the man. 

No one was reported injured in the shooting. 

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city's mobile apps, "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

