ROCK ISLAND — Several students started feeling sick Tuesday at Rock Island High School after another student apparently passed out candy containing a cannabis product. No serious medical issued were reported because of it.
District officials believe a student passed out gummy candy containing cannabis before school started, district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. Later in the day, students who ate the candy — only a few students were reported as affected — began experiencing mild effects. The students reported feeling nauseated, but no one became seriously ill.
The students were treated by the school nurse, she said. No one was sent to the hospital by ambulance, though at least one family took a student to the hospital as a precaution, Sparkman said.
Parents have been notified, she said.
The student suspected of distributing the candy has been identified, and the school's resource officer is investigating, she said.
The Rock Island Police Department said it could not provide any details because juveniles were involved.