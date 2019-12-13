Can you identify this person? Police want to talk to you

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a Moline robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers:

Moline police were called at 1 a.m., Dec. 9, to the 7-11 store at 4720 27th St., on a report of an armed robbery.

The male suspect entered and approached the counter, pulling a grocery sack from his waistband. The clerk saw the barrel of a gun pointed at her.

He demanded all the money but the clerk told him there wasn’t any in the register. The suspect then ran out of the store.

The suspect (pictured) is described as being 17-21 years old, about 6-feet tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a gray Adidas brand jacket, black Nike brand sweatpants, black Nike brand gloves, black and white shoes, and a flat bill Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap. He also had a black cloth covering his mouth and nose.

It was learned the same suspect had been in the store earlier in the evening wearing different clothing. He did not have his face covered at that time.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to do the right thing and call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

