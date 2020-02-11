Can you identify this person? Police want to talk to her

Moline police are looking for the woman pictured in the above image.
You have free articles remaining.
Police say that on Monday the woman took money from a self-checkout lane at the Walmart store that a customer forgot and walked away, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
When the customer returned the money was gone, but surveillance cameras captured the woman swiping the money.
Anyone who knows this woman is asked to contact Moline police at 309-524-2140 or contact CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Quad-City Times