CAMBRIDGE – A Cambridge man will be placed on 30 months probation and given 180 days in jail in a negotiated plea to Class 3 felony aggravated battery to a child.
According to the charge, Edward S. Espinoza, 24, caused bodily harm -- bruising on the buttocks of a child under 13. Testimony at the preliminary hearing was that the child was 19 months old and he was punishing her for defecating in bath water.
A second count alleging bruising on her face was dismissed.
In addition to probation, Espinoza will have no contact with the victim or any other unrelated minor. He was also given credit for 107 days served in jail. He was also ordered to attend a parenting class, undergo anger management evaluation, and register as a violent offender against youth. An application for fee waiver was tendered to the court and fees were waived.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich accepted the plea agreement.