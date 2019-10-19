An estimated $30,000 in damage was done to two Buffalo churches during the early morning hours Saturday, and police are trying to find the person or people responsible.
Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said that members of St. Peter Catholic Church, 406 4th St., and Calvary Lutheran Church, 404 4th St., discovered the damage at about 9 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re estimating about $20,000 in damage to St. Peter’s and about $10,000 in damage to Calvary Lutheran,” Aleksiejczyk said.
According to the Scott County Assessor website, St. Peter’s was built in 1910. There was no date on the assessor’s website as to when Calvary Lutheran was built, but it is as least 40 years old as there is a building permit for siding dating back to 1979.
The Rev. Paul Appel, pastor of St. Peter’s, said a great deal of damage was done to the old church.
It started with someone smashing the bottom of one of the stained glass windows and climbing through and then kicking out the top of the window.
The window in the bathroom was smashed and in the meeting area, tables and chairs were overturned and the faucet in the sink was left running, Appel said.
Sacred artifacts were damaged and the tabernacle, which holds the Eucharist, was rolled off its table and onto the floor, he added.
A statue of Mary donated in recent years by a family in memory of a loved one was knocked over and severely damaged, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The lectern was overturned and damaged, a votive light stand was damaged, and the missal, the liturgical book that contains instructions and text for the celebration of Mass throughout the year, was thrown out the window onto the yard, he added.
To top it all off, Appel said the vandal or vandals set off a fire extinguisher in the sanctuary so there was dust all over the place.
However, someone was cut while damaging the church because that person left some blood and a bloody palm print behind for the police to use as evidence.
Mass for the St. Peter’s parishioners Sunday will be held at St. Alphonsus in Davenport, Appel said.
A spokesperson for Calvary Lutheran could not be reached for comment Saturday night.
Aleksiejczyk said that it was not clear Saturday if anything was taken from the churches or if it was purely an act of vandalism.
“As a community we are thoroughly, deeply disgusted,” Aleksiejczyk said. “These are two beautiful churches that are home to devout people and perform great services to our community. “
Buffalo Police ask that anyone with information to call the Buffalo Police Department at 563-381-4733 or Buffalo City Hall at 563-381-2226.