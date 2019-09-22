CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man charged with being an armed habitual criminal had a hearing on his motion to reduce bond from $750,000 on Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Zaffery L. Reed, 35, was charged with the Class X felony and four other firearms-related felonies on August 29.
Judge John McGehee on Friday reduced bond to $500,000. Reed had sought bond of $80,000, saying he felt he would be able to get the needed 10 percent or $8,000 from relatives.
The judge said if Reed were to post $50,000 or 10 percent of $500,000, he felt Reed's relatives would ensure Reed made it to court because they wouldn't want to lose the money they'd posted.
Reed's attorney Bruce Carmen said his client had roots in the community, and testimony at the preliminary hearing had been “entirely circumstantial.”
“I've never seen bond anywhere near this high for this kind of offense in my 18-year history here,” he said.
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick noted Reed had a couple of firearms charges that carry a mandatory prison sentence, that he had already had a pending misdemeanor charge at the time of the new felony charges, and that he had a history of not appearing in court and violating his parole.
“Combine that with the seriousness of this offense and I think bond is more than appropriate to ensure he's going to appear in court and to protect the public,” she said.