The man whose body was recovered Sunday from the Mississippi River near Andalusia was Jeremy C. Swiatek, 23, of West Chicago.
Swiatek was reported missing Saturday via the East Moline Police Department, according to a department news release. He was last seen late Thursday leaving a tavern in downtown Rock Island.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the man’s identity Monday morning, and said Swiatek was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the scene.
Swiatek’s cause of death was not available Monday morning, and the investigation was ongoing, Gustafson said.
The East Moline police have been assisted by the Rock Island and Davenport police departments, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Andalusia Fire Department.
Anyone with information about Swiatek's case is asked to contact the East Moline police at 309-752-1555, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.