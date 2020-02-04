Bettendorf teacher accused of domestic abuse files retires early

The Bettendorf School Board voted on seven early retirement petitions at Tuesday’s meeting, including approving a request by high school physical education teacher Jay Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, 57, has been on administrative leave since Sept. 4 after a woman known to him accused him of domestic abuse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The no contact order was canceled in October after she requested in writing that it be dropped.

The case was dismissed Dec. 12, at the woman's request.

His retirement after 26 years of service will be effective June 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.