You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bettendorf teacher accused of domestic abuse files for early retirement
View Comments
alert top story

Bettendorf teacher accused of domestic abuse files for early retirement

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bettendorf School Board will vote on seven early retirement petitions at Tuesday’s meeting, including a request by high school physical education teacher Jay Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, 57, has been on administrative leave since Sept. 4 after a woman known to him accused him of domestic abuse.

The no contact order was canceled in October after she requested in writing that it be dropped.

The case was dismissed Dec. 12, at the woman's request.

His retirement after 26 years of service will be effective June 30.

Jay Lee Fitzgerald

Jay Lee Fitzgerald
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News