A Bettendorf man charged with robbing a Davenport Dollar Tree in October 2018 pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree theft.
Marquies Darnell Angel Jr., 22, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 26. The more serious charge of first-degree robbery will be dismissed at sentencing.
The plea is open, meaning Scott County prosecutors can make any recommendation at sentencing.
Davenport police were dispatched around 9 p.m. Oct. 18, 2018, to the Dollar Tree, 1307 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery.
According to an arrest affidavit, Angel and co-defendant Angelo Melik Dominguez displayed a handgun and forced two employees into an office where the safe was located.
The two men took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.
Dominguez, 23, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery. He has a final pretrial conference Nov. 13.