Bettendorf man charged with child sexual abuse

The Scott County Sheriff's Department said a video led to Thursday's arrest of a Bettendorf man.

Justin Lee Treanton, 25, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child. The Class B felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

According to investigators, the abuse took place Jan. 21. The child’s guardian told police Treanton was babysitting the child that day. Data from a video helped established the date and place the abuse occurred.

Treanton is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 7.

