Bettendorf couple face animal neglect charges

Emergency procedures were begun and as the dog’s temperature began to rise and fluids were administered the dog began to respond. However, with the warming of the body and rehydration, the dog began to bleed internally and died.

A necropsy found bacteria around the dog’s lungs and heart, which caused pneumonia and that the sores indicted it possibly had been lying in fecal matter and urine, common occurrences in poor living conditions.

On Dec. 12, Stewart met with Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Ong at Scott County Park and showed officers where he found the dog. The area showed no signs of disturbance and unbroken weeks a foot away from the tree. There was no evidence an animal had ever been there.

Police then talked to Stewart’s neighbors, who told officers the couple has two gray pit bulls in the basement. The neighbors said the dogs were never let outside.

On Dec. 18, the wife of the property owner spoke to Animal Control Officer Darian Franklin, telling him that there were two dogs in the home, but one of the dogs had to be euthanized the previous week.