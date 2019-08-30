The East Moline police are looking for vandals who damaged several vehicles with a BB gun.
Windows on vehicles were shot some time overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in the 400 and 500 blocks of 16th Avenue, according to police. As of Friday morning, five separate complaints of damage had been filed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”