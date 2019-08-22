A man accused in Rock Island County of reckless homicide after a 2018 fatal crash on Interstate 280 is back in custody for allegedly failing drug tests that were a requirement of his bond.
Derrek Cribbs, 21, of East Moline, also faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to county court records. Authorities contend Cribbs caused a Feb. 7, 2018, crash that killed Troy R. Puffinbarger, 46, of Dixon, Iowa.
Cribbs was set free in October after his initial bail was reduced from $250,000 to $75,000, and he was able to post a $7,500 bond, court records state. As a condition of his bond, Cribbs was to refrain from drug and alcohol use and submit to regular testing.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to increase or revoke Cribbs’ bond on Aug. 8, court records state. Prosecutors accused Cribbs of testing positive for cannabis on several occasions in January, June and July.
After a hearing, Judge Richard A. Zimmer sided with the state and Cribbs was returned to the jail on Aug. 14, court records state. His $250,000 bail was reinstated, but Cribbs was given credit for the bond he already posted, meaning his actual bail is $175,000. He would have to post another $17,500 to be released on bond.
Cribbs was still in custody Thursday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His trial on the charges is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 3, court records state. His next hearing is a status hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.
The Feb. 7, 2018, collision was between a white 2004 Dodge pickup truck and a white 2005 Ford box truck, authorities have said. It happened around 7:36 a.m. near I-280 mile marker 17.
Investigators believe the westbound box truck was driven by Cribbs, who crossed the median and struck the eastbound pickup, driven by Puffinbarger, head-on.
The charges do not specify what substances authorities contend were impairing Cribbs, but he is accused of having less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine.