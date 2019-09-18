The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a 29-year-old man failed to report back to a Davenport Work Release Facility last night.
Roylee Richardson Jr. is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 159 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility June 3, 2019.
Richardson has been convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County.
Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts are asked to contact local police.