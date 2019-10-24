MORRISON — A 24-year-old man arrested after two people were shot Tuesday night in Morrison has been officially charged.
A 24-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were shot around 8:30 p.m. at 507 W. Main St., then a vehicle fled the area, according to the Morrison Police Department. The wounded people live at the Main Street address.
Jeramie M. House, Morrison, was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion that he was the gunman.
House has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and with possessing a firearm without a firearm owner's identification, according to Whiteside County court records. The case against House was opened Thursday.
The wounded man initially was sent to Morrison Community Hospital, but was later flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. His condition was listed as critical Wednesday afternoon, but he was considered stable. An update on his condition was not available Thursday.
The woman was hospitalized at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after the attack, and was expected to be released as of Thursday.
House's bail has been set $500,000, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $50,000 bond. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 4.