At least one person injured in shooting at Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport
At least one person injured in shooting at Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport.

The injured person checked himself into Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport, for what was described as a serious gunshot wound. 

Police are on scene and investigating, looking for shell casings and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses. Blood was in the middle of Dover Court, immediately south of Bridge Avenue. 

Davenport police were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m., after the victim entered Genesis for treatment.

The emergency room entrance is only a few blocks south of the area.

It is unknown if there is more than one victim. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon

The Moline Police Department dealt with a standoff near Millennium Park Tuesday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Moline Police Department. The incident was in the 7000 block of 35th Avenue.

