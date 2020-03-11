At least one person injured in shooting at Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport

A Davenport Police officer inspects a van parked in the 1100 block of Dover Court for damage or other evidence related to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. One man was reported to have suffered a serious gunshot wound, but he was able walk into the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus. Police responded to the scene at 7:59 p.m.
Warning - Graphic: Davenport Police Cpl. Will Martin searches the 1100 block of Dover Court for shell casings Wednesday after police were called to a shooting at 7:59 p.m. The victim with a serious gunshot wound checked himself into the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, a few blocks from the scene.
Davenport police search the 1100 block of Dover Court for evidence after a shooting Wednesday in which one person was seriously wounded.
Davenport police were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m., after the victim entered Genesis for treatment.
The emergency room entrance is only a few blocks south of the area.
It is unknown if there is more than one victim.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
