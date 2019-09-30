CAMBRIDGE – An Andover man face amended charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Thomas W. Rogers, 31, was charged Sept. 9 with Class 1 felony residential burglary, however the testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing was that the house he is charged with entering was not being used as a residence but just for storage.
Judge Gregory Chickris did find cause to proceed on a felony count of possession of burglary tools, however.
Public defender James Cosby allowed that the state would likely amend the initial charge simply to burglary.
Henry County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Hendrick testified to being dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on private property in rural Osco about 8 p.m. September 8. He said the owner was not at the house, but his brother noticed a truck concealed in some brush and knew it should not be there. The brother looked in the truck and saw a cell phone plugged into a charger and some items, he believed were his brother's, in the bed of the truck.
Hendrick said he and two other officers saw two male subjects inside the house with a window propped open by a screwdriver. He said neither had a key to the property, and each had items on his person including jewelry, bracelets, four business cards from local pawn shops, a baseball player medallion and seashells.
Hendrick said Rogers told them that a friend of a friend had said there was some cool stuff inside the house and they should go check it out. Rogers also said they were only there 15 or 20 minutes, but Hendrick knew that was not the case because the officers had been searching on the scene approximately an hour before going to the house.
The victim himself identified the items in the bed of the truck as his own the following day.
An Oct. 24 pre-trial hearing was set. Rogers is free on $1,000 bond posted Sept. 10.