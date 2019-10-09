Authorities have arrested and charged a Morning Sun, Iowa, man in connection with the death of a Muscatine County volunteer firefighter.
Terry Gough, 52, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Gough allegedly was the operator of a commercial motor vehicle which struck bicyclist Devin Estabrook. The complaint alleges that Gough did not stop and render aid as required by law and later drove past the scene again when emergency vehicles were present investigating the incident, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
On August 12, 2019, the Muscatine Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the area of 41st Street South and Grandview Avenue to a report of a bicyclist who had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle. The bicyclist, Devin Estabrook, 39, of Letts, Iowa, later died from his injuries. Estabrook was a member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.
Leaving the scene of a fatality accident is a class "D" felony punishable by a prison term of not to exceed five years and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.
Gough was arrested without incident, the news release stated.
His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25, at 9 a.m.