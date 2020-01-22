Arraignment hearing set for man accused of killing LeClaire Street man

An arraignment hearing has been set for the man accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Long.
Charlie Gary III will appear at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in the Scott County Courthouse with court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison.
Last week Seventh District Court Judge Mark Smith named Kieffer-Garrison to serve as Gary's lawyer after Assistant State Public Defender Derek G. Jones checked with the State Public Defender and all other public defender offices designated as conflicts offices for the Davenport Public Defender’s Office.
Jones told the court all other public defender offices declined to represent Gary.
Kieffer-Garrison filed the formal arraignment request with Marlita Greve, the chief of the Seventh District Court.
Gary, 19, faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He said he strangled Long and stole items from the property.
Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car when he was arrested.
Gary also was wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.
He is being held in the Scott County Jail.